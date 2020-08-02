William (Bill) Karr
William (Bill) Karr, age 89 of Temple died July 21, 2020 at a local hospital.
Bill was born on November 5th 1930 in Olney, Illinois. At about 9 years of age, he and his Mother moved to Canadian, Texas after the passing of his father. After graduating from Canadian High School, Bill served in the US Army then began studies at Tarleton College. He matriculated to Texas A&M College and graduated in 1955. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1960 from Texas Technological College and began a long career with Texaco.
Bill & Jeanette Walter married October 8, 1955. Bill & Jeanette moved to Temple, Texas after retiring. Bill joins his two grandsons: Austin and Tyler in heaven. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, his two sons, David, his wife Janet, and Kenneth, and grandchildren, Kristin, Jacob and David Jr.
Services are pending due to the pandemic and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Bill, we love you dearly and you are truly missed.
Paid Obituary