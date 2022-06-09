BELTON — No services are planned for George Sheldon Chaney, 79, of Temple.
Mr. Chaney died Wednesday, June 8, at a Belton nursing home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Lake Village, Ark., to George and Helen Rivers Smith Chaney. He served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Northeast Louisiana University. He married Linda Drake in 1979. He worked in the construction industry. He owned and operated a company.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Shelle Blaylock, Tena Creel and Kim Bash; a brother, Dale Chaney; a sister, Carolyn Watters; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.