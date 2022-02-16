Services for Alvie Wesley Weddle, 82, of Troy are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Weddle died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a local hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy and windy. A few showers this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 3:48 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.