Services for William David “Bill” Kile, 89, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Kile died Tuesday, Feb. 2, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., to William David Sr. and Verna Annetta Kramer Kile. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Korean War veteran. He married Dottie Shores in Pennsylvania on April 6, 1973. He retired in 1997 from the YMCA in Indianapolis, Ind. He moved to Georgia before coming Temple in 2015.
He was preceded in death by two sons, David Kile and Craig Kile.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Shaun Kile of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral of Temple is in charge of arrangements.