Services for Dorothy May Kacir, 90, of Temple will be held in private.
Mrs. Kacir died Tuesday, June 7, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born July 21, 1931, in Cisco to Sam R. and Vera May Hyatt Wood. She graduated from Austin High Scool. She attended the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from Seton School of Nursing in Austin. She was a registered nurse. She married Sidney Kacir in 1955.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Dan Kacir; two daughters, Donna Waskow and Linda Hopper; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to George Bradley Hopper Special Needs Trust, 3302 Elm Drive, Temple, TX 76502, or to Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.