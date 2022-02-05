No services are planned for Rex “Lynn” Reid, 69, of Belton.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Reid died Thursday, Feb. 3, at a local nursing home.
He was born April 24, 1952, in Bell County to J.L. and Alice Ruth Hughes Reid. He grew up on a farm near Schwertner and attended school in Bartlett. He worked for Perkins Explosives in Georgetown for more than 12 years. He later worked for the Texas highway department in Killeen and later Belton, retiring after 25 years of service.
Survivors include three sisters, Brenda Stull of Pennsylvania, Faye Harvell of Big Spring and Rose Williams of Alabama; and two brothers, Lucky Reid of Temple and Rodney Reid of Morgan’s Point Resort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.