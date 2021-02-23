Rev. Hubert Austin
Rev. Hubert Lee Austin went to be with family members, friends and a new congregation on Wednesday, February 17th 2021. Mr. Austin was a retired minister. He devoted his life to helping others by bringing them understanding, compassion, hope, inspiration and just someone to talk to about life’s challenges. Hubert was born to Lola Ellis Austin and Gilbert Wayne Austin in New Hope, Texas on April 27, 1929.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of nearly 72 years, Virginia Ann (Jan) Austin, brothers, Wayne and Bill, sister, Peggy, his oldest son Larry and one grandson, Jake Neale Campbell. Survivors include two children, Mickey Austin and wife, Nancy of Denver, Colorado and Renee Campbell and husband, Jim of Boerne, his daughter-in-law and Larry’s beloved wife, Susan Austin of Colleyville, Texas, six grandchildren, Katie Irwin, Michelle Austin, Blake Austin, Blair Austin, Jared Campbell and Nicolas Campbell and six great-grandchildren, Jackson Austin, Charlie Austin, Lucia Austin, Kennedy Campbell, Grayson Campbell and Collins Campbell.
Hubert grew up in Abilene and Anson, Texas. He joined the Army at an early age and spent most of his active duty overseas. When he returned to the US his mother introduced him to Jan at a church social event. It was love at first sight and they soon married. They attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene together. Larry was born before they graduated, and the family was officially started.
Mr. Austin soon became an ordained minister and his life of serving the Lord began. Mickey was born in Abilene and Renee came later in Stephenville. Larry, Mickey and Renee loved being ‘Preacher’s Kids’ along with the attention they got and the pride they had in their parents. The family was blessed to live in many great communities around West Texas where Hubert led the church and Jan always sang in the choir. He later attended and graduated from Southwestern Theological Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hubert put his full-time ministry on hold when he accepted a Counselor position at the Mexia State School in Mexia, Texas. His primary responsibility was to work with students that attended the school to help them work off campus and eventually join society outside the school when possible.
In approximately 1977, Hubert and Jan decided together for him to rejoin the ministry on a full-time basis. He decided to return as a Methodist minister and pastored several churches in Central Texas. His work eventually took him to First United Methodist Church in Temple, Texas where he finished his career and officially retired at 88 years old.
Mr. Austin’s passion was his wife, three children, seven grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and all of the church families in all of the communities he served in. He made a tremendous difference in many thousands of lives. He preached an untold number of sermons, baptized and christened too many children to count, married couples across the State of Texas and consoled grieving families and friends at funerals to celebrate the lives of their loved ones.
Hubert’s life on earth has ended but his work and legacy will live on forever. Finally, he has joined his love and life partner Jan only three weeks after her passing where they will now be together eternally.
Memorials may be contributed to a charity of your choice. In addition, in honor of Hubert, do something good for someone in need, be kind to your neighbor and give the less fortunate a hand to improve their lives.
A private burial will be held on Tuesday for family members.
Pallbearers are grandchildren; Blake Austin, Blair Austin, Nicolas Campbell, Jared Campbell, Katie Austin and Michelle Austin. Honorary pallbearer is Jake Campbell.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary