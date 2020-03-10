ROSEBUD — Services for Lena Josephine Brenner, 101, of Houston will be 2 p.m. Friday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating.
Mrs. Brenner died Friday, March 6, at a Houston nursing center.
She was born Oct. 29, 1918, in Rosebud to Earl and Josephine Porter Blasienz. She graduated from Rosebud High School and North Texas Teachers College. She married Paul K. Brenner. She was a teacher at Vandiver Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Ken Brenner.
Survivors include a son, Michael Brenner of Houston; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-1:45 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.