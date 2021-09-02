Services for Marsha Ann Cowen Perry, 65, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with James Marvin Cox officiating.
Mrs. Perry died Monday, Aug. 16, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Belton to John Ira Sr. and Nell Cox Cowen. She graduated from Salado High School in 1975. She worked in retail. She married Tom C. Perry in 1980. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband; two sisters, Bonnie Hanisko and Doris Anderson; and a brother, John Ira Cowen Jr.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.