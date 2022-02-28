Services for Oscar Salinas, 61, of Troy will be 5 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Salinas died Thursday, Feb. 17, in Dallas.
He was born Jan. 3, 1961.
Services will start with a viewing and a rosary.
