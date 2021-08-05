Services for Cynthia “Cyndi” Knecht Horton, 68, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Horton died Wednesday, July 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Okarche, Okla., to William “Bill” and Teresa Knecht. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, and graduated from Temple High School in 1971. She married Walter Horton in July 1978. She retired from Dealer’s Electric after 35 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sisters, Nancy Urbantke of Temple and Karen Robeson of Jewett; and two brothers, Keith Knecht of Little River-Academy and Kelly Knecht of Temple.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.