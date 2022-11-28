Gerald Dwayne Davenport, 55 of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Rockdale the Rev. Donald Valenta and the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Mr. Davenport died Tuesday, Nov. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 4, 1967, in Rockdale to Joan Rawlins and Clarence Davenport Jr. He was a 1985 graduate of Milano High School. He worked in the family businesses Davenport TV and Repair, and Davenport Wrecker Service. He started his own business, Davenport Sand and Gravel, in 2001. He married Vivian Blane Smith on March 19, 1988, in Black Jack.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Vance Davenport.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three sons, Joshua Davenport and Jayden Davenport, both of Rockdale, Geritt Davenport of Denton; his parents of Milano; and a sister, Cindy Whitmore of Milano.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salty Cemetery Association, c/o Rebecca McWilliams, 230 County Road 447, Thorndale, TX 76577; Milam County Touch of Love, P.O. Box 543, Cameron, TX 76520; or the Black Jack Volunteer Fire Department, 11341 FM 908 South, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.