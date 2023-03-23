ROCKDALE — Services for Adil Jamal Baban, 44, of Rockdale, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Minerva Cemetery.
Mr. Baban died Sunday, March 19, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born Aug. 17, 1978, to Shirley Adell Carey and Riadh Baban in Downey, Calif. He graduated from Rockdale high school in 1996. He worked as a respiratory therapist and entrepreneur.
Survivors include a daughter, Trinity Adell Baban; his mother; his stepfather, Frank Rogers; a brother, Nathan Baban; and two sisters, Zena Caldwell, and Rana Baban.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.