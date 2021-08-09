BELTON — Services for Nona Ratliff Kelly, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Mrs. Kelly died Sunday, Aug. 8, in Temple.
She was born May 26, 1941, in rural Bell County to E.M. “Jack” and LaVerne Cosper Ratliff. She attended Belton High School. She married John Van “Jay” Kelly Jr. on July 21, 1958, in Georgetown. They lived in Midland and in Huntsville. She was a housewife. She was past president of the Palette Club in Midland, and a Girl Scout troop leader. She worked in custom home building and interior décor. She later worked with her husband in his second career in oil and gas leasing. She was a member of the High Sky Bass Club in Midland.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1984.
Survivors include two daughters, Selena Hodge and Vicki Knight, both of Belton; a son, John Van Kelly III of Belton; a brother, Danny Ratliff; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.