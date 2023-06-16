Patsy “Pat” Irene Reynolds
“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.” Colossians 3:23
Patsy “Pat” Irene Reynolds, 80, departed this life for her eternal home on May 22, 2023. Pat passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
The world welcomed Patsy Irene Humphrey on October 22, 1942, born to Tommie and Ruby Humphrey in Stephenville, Texas. She married Doyle Roberts on June 1, 1963. They were married until he passed away January 1, 1988. Together they pastored several churches in OK, MO, and KS. Pat married Dr. J. A. Reynolds on April 14, 1990. They were married until his passing on August 19, 2020. They resided in Belton, Texas, where Dr. Reynolds was a professor at UMHB for 36 years, they were active members of First Baptist Church Belton and the Kiwanis.
Pat attended the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton and later graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Pat taught Math and English at the Jr. High and High School level in Coalgate, OK, Academy, TX and at Central Christian School in Temple, TX. Pat loved gardening and landscaping. She faithfully sent cards to her family and friends for birthdays, anniversaries, and times when people needed a word of encouragement. Pat was quite creative and had an appreciation of art and music. She enjoyed cooking and baking, in particular her famous Persimmon Bread. Pat served her Lord in his church nearly 70 years, she taught her first Vacation Bible School class at age 13, over the years she taught Sunday School for all ages, she was the director of prayer ministries at First Baptist Belton for several years, she ministered to people in their homes, nursing homes, and hospitals. She and her husband Doyle taught seminars on coping with long-term illness, ministry to the chronically ill and their families, overcoming grief, and preparing for death.
Pat is survived by her two children, Terry (Shannon) Roberts of Burlingame, KS., Harold (Kelly) Roberts of Huntsville, AR., stepchildren, Donna (Tom) Kennedy of Belton, TX., David (Melanie) Reynolds of Dallas, TX., her sisters, Dean Evans of Salado, TX., Linda (Larry) Wharton of Belton, TX., her sister-in-law, Lorene Wolf of Belton, TX., 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Tommie & Ruby Humphrey, husband Doyle Roberts, brother-n-law David Evans, daughter Sarah Roberts, brother Joe Humphrey, and husband Dr. J.A. Reynolds.
Pat embodied these scriptures.
“ As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man minister, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.” I Peter 4:10-11
In lieu of flowers Pat requested that memorials be made to the following:
National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org
American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Alzheimer Association www.alz.org
Paid Obituary