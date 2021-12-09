AUSTIN — No services are planned for Rosa Lee Swain-Carter, 92, of Temple.
Mrs. Swain-Carter died Saturday, Nov. 27, in Temple.
She was born April 25, 1929, in Gordon, Ala., to Joe Garrett and Victoria McCarter.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Joe G. Swain and James Carter.
Survivors include two sons, Gerald Swain of Austin and Gerard Swain of Temple; two sisters, Victoria Williams of Marianna, Fla., and Bessie Marshal of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at King Tears Mortuary in Austin.