ROCKDALE — Services for Reynaldo Munoz, 83 of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Munoz died Sunday, Oct. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 13, 1937, in San Julian to Eulogio and Maria Munoz.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Celia.
Survivors include a son, Ricardo Munoz, Sr.; sister, Lydia Gonzalez; brother, Agapito Munoz; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.