David Whiting Phillips Jr.
David Whiting Phillips Jr., age 73, of Little River-Academy passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Monday, September 4th, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 5th day of July 1950 in San Antonio, TX, to parents David Whiting Phillips Sr. and Clara Joan Pazdral.
David was a resident of Bell County for most of his life. He graduated from Academy High School in 1968 and UMHB with his bachelor’s in 1996. David was a retired Railroad employee and previously worked with Texas Baptist Men, serving through both church construction and disaster relief. On January 6th, 2019, he married Cindy Avery at Little River Country Church where he was also a member.
David had a fervent passion for Church and bringing people to faith through God’s word.
He loved helping others and was always there for whoever needed him. David will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Cindy Avery of Little River-Academy, son Terry Phillips of Salado, daughter Rachel Phillips of Temple, step-daughter Tonya Avery of Little River-Academy, brothers Tod Phillips of Temple, Mark Phillips of Tomball, Jimmy Phillips of Austin, and one sister Becky Mahoney and husband Pat of Macy, Indiana, as well as three nieces, four nephews, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at Little River’s Freedom Road Fellowship (formerly Little River Country Church) on September 16th at 4pm.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary