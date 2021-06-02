Kenneth “Jack” Blackwell
Services for Kenneth “Jack” Blackwell, 78, of Troy, TX will be at 2:00pm Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Minister H.K. Ballard officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
Jack died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at a Temple hospital surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Killeen, Texas on August 3, 1942 to Dorman and Mozelle Slawson Blackwell. He married the love of his life Carolyn McCoy in 1961. They had three children, daughters Darlene and Shanee and one son Chad.
Growing up in Killeen, Jack attended public schools and was involved with various family business ventures and pursued a career in finance. He realized later in life that his real calling was in education. He attended North Texas University and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor where he achieved degrees in Psychology and Sociology. After receiving a teaching credential he became a special education teacher for the Troy Independent School District. Jack loved working with middle school children and helped many to become productive young adults.
Jack was a member of the Troy Church of Christ and was involved in many church activities. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his son.
Jack is survived by his daughters Darlene Cox and husband Chuck of Temple and Shanee Schrick of Killeen, three brothers, Joe Blackwell and wife Janita of Bedford, Texas, Billy Wayne Blackwell of Oklahoma, and James Blackwell and wife Bonita of Sterling Heights, Michigan. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Caree Russ and husband Jeremiah of Copperas Cove, Texas, Amber Bruggman and husband Coley of Holland, Texas, Katelynn Wilkerson and fiancé Dustin Bryant of Killeen, Texas, Dustin Carpenter and wife Krista of Melbourne, Australia, Callee Wilkerson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ceaton Wilkerson and wife Mackenzie of Katy, Texas and 7 great-grandchildren, Caden Castaneda, Audrey Carpenter, Guage Vanza, JDee Russ, Ryder Wilkerson, Elena Carpenter, and Carley Bruggman.
Paid Obituary