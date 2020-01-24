Services for William Don “Bill” Brunner, 71, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Brunner died Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Temple.
He was born April 15, 1948, in Leavenworth, Kan., to W.A. and Emma Williams Brunner. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Beverly Creek in March 2005. He worked at Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Crystal.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Heather Brunner and Leslie Moyer; two stepsons, William L. Creek III and Brandon Frank Creek Sr.; two sisters, Connie Hachenberg and Susan Vornholt; two brothers, Charles Brunner and Glenn Brunner; and six grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.