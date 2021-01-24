ROCKDALE — Services for Pearl Marie Paris, 92, of Rockdale will be 3 p.m. Monday at Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery near Thorndale.
Mrs. Paris died Thursday, Jan. 21, at a Rockdale rehab center.
She was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Houston to Jessie and Jewes Iris Welch Lankford. She married Charles E. Paris in February 1965 in Galveston. She worked for Rockdale ISD. She was a member of Milam County Cowboy Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 3, 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Norman Macey of Humble and George Zimmer of Cleveland; a daughter, Donna Paris Barker of Rockdale; a sister, Ruth Melendez of Glen Cove, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.