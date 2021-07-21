Services for Ronald Giles, 67, of Lake City, Fla., and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wanda Nichols officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Giles died Tuesday, July 13, in Gainesville, Fla.
He was born March 9, 1954, in McLennan County to Johnny Giles and Eulator Wright. He attended a Baptist church. He graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Imogene Morrison on Sept. 6, 2013. He worked for the Veterans Administration hospital in Waco, and for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service in Waco.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Shakayla C. Giles of Waco; two brothers, Douthy Wayne Giles and Donald Giles, both of Waco; and a sister, Marolyn Giles of Waco.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.