Private services will be held for Helen Vaughan, 93, of Temple.
Mrs. Vaughan died Wednesday, June 1.
She was born May 4, 1929, to Samuel Wyett and Arka Elza Buster. She attended Temple High School. She married William Ewing Vaughan in 1946. She attended Western Hills Church of Christ and Canyon Creek Church at Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Edward Vaughan; a daughter, Kathy Brisbin; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Campbell and Valerie Nance; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
