Isaac Lee Biddy
Isaac lee Biddy, age 83 went to meet his Lord and Savior February 23, 2020.
Isaac was born in Belton, TX July 30, 1936 to George H. and Johnnie Mae Biddy.
He is survived by his loving wife Jo Ruth Biddy of Harker Heights, TX. He was the father of William and Tammy Biddy, Robert and Margarita Biddy of Waco, TX. James and Amanda Biddy of Harker Heights, TX. Jackie and Robert Fields of Temple, TX. Doris and Glen Pool of Belton, TX. Gene and Raygena Skinner, Deborah and Bill Cave of Killeen, TX. Tina and Larry Steerman of Colorado. Terecia and Robert King of Gun Barrell City, TX. One brother George C. Biddy, 23 Grandchildren, 49 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Randy W. Hyde, one daughter Janice M. Biddy, one Great Grandchild Emily Ward, two Great Great Grandchildren Aurora Jarvis and Waylon Thorp, and one sister Joyce Biddy.
Isaac loved his family and country deeply. He served in the United Sates Navy and was a third-degree Master Mason. He sold life insurance for Landmark Insurance and was a Paint Contractor teaching his trade to two of his sons. Isaac loved to travel, sing and play many musical instruments. He loved to cook, always wanting his family and friends to come together for fellowship. He had the gift of gab, making everyone around him laugh, especially Jo Ruth. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved to paint, sharing his paintings with his family and friends. He tried to never miss his TX Rangers Baseball or his Baylor Girls Basketball. He had two very faithful cats, Scooter and Morris.
While he was ready to meet his Lord and Savior, he will be greatly missed by so many family and friends. Please join us in a celebration of his life with a visitation on Sunday March 1st from 3pm - 5pm at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Memorial Monday, March 2nd at 1pm, at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, TX. Final resting place will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
