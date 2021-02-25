Wanda Dee (Smith) Rhoads
Wanda Dee (Smith) Rhoads, age 77 of Temple, arrived at her Heavenly home on Monday, February 22nd at Baylor-Scott and White Hospital in Temple. A life-long resident of Temple, Wanda was a dedicated, faithful and loving wife to James for 57 years. They had well over 50 years of church music ministry together, serving churches in Central Texas. Wanda worked for 30 years for Home Interiors and Gifts, where along with her church ministry, built many lifelong friendships.
Wanda’s pride and joy were her two children, and especially her five granddaughters and recently the addition of two grandsons.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janice Lynn Smith and Sharon Yvonne Cline.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband James Rhoads, Jr., daughter & son-in-law Rhonda and Tony Watson of Frankston, son Greg Rhoads of Temple, granddaughters Krista DeeAnn Steele & husband Tucker of Tyler, Kylee Lynne Barrett & husband Hunter of Frankston, Grace Kamrie Rhoads of Waco, Hope Wriley Rhoads and Faith Mabri Rhoads of Temple. One brother-in-law, Jimmy Cline of Austin, several nieces and nephews, church families and her southern gospel music family also survive.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 25th at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Celebration of Life service will be Friday, February 26th at 2pm, also at Dossman Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Greathouse Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wanda’s memory to Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st Street, Temple, Texas 76504 or Crimson River Ministries, 106 Pecan Street, Frankston, Texas 75763.
Paid Obituary