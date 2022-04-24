Services for Addie M. Brewer, 92, formerly of Temple are pending with Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Ms. Brewer died Saturday, April 23, at a Plano hospital.
Updated: April 24, 2022 @ 11:09 pm
