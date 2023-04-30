Craig Brennecke
1947 - 2023
Services for Craig E. Brennecke will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, May 03, 2023, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Craig Everett Brennecke, loving and faithful husband, father, and grandfather passed from this life to his heavenly home at age 75. Craig was born July 1947, to Frances Irene and Paul Thaddeus Brennecke in Chanute, Kansas.
Craig always desired to live a life of service to his fellow man, seeking and receiving his nursing degree as a registered nurse in 1973. While working toward his degree, he met and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior; a decision which affected his entire life.
In April of 1968, Craig enlisted in the U. S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay Hospital in Chu Lai. While there, Craig and his fellow soldiers suffered a rocket attack that “just across the road” killed and wounded an entire working staff. Craig was spared and continued his military service to an honorable discharge. He was awarded Soldier of the Month three times.
Upon discharge, Craig returned to the U. S. and went to college to complete his nursing degree. It was at college Craig met his wife-to-be, Diana Smith, while attending Campus Crusade for Christ—a Christian fellowship. It was a “Some Enchanted Evening” experience for both of them. The couple celebrated their 51 st year of marriage last December.
The Brenneckes moved from Kansas to Texas in 1973 and finally settled in Temple, Texas where Craig worked at the VA. He retired after 32 years of faithful service. Craig truly lived a life of Christian service. It is written in the Book of Micah, “What does the Lord require of man but to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with the Lord his God.” This is a just description of the life of Craig Brennecke. We are sure as he passed into heaven, his Lord Jesus was able to say, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”
Craig is survived by his wife Diana Brennecke, his daughters: Rebekah Miller and Christina Brennecke, two grandchildren: Leah Miller and Caleb Brennecke; and one brother, Gary Brennecke and wife, Martha and their family.
Having lost his life to Agent Orange–contracted cancer after a 13 year battle, memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Hospice, MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, TX; The William R. Courtney State Veterans’ Home in Temple, Texas, and the National wounded Warrior Project of Topeka, Kansas.
Craig was dearly loved in this life and will be dearly missed, but we know where he is and that we all will someday be together in that Place where will be no more sorrow, no more death, and no more tears. Praise the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
