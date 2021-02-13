Services for Thomas Edgar “Tom” Gibson Jr., 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Kurtis Weidenfeld and the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Gibson died Tuesday, Feb. 9, at her residence.
He was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Temple to Thomas Sr. and Laurene Twitty Gibson. He graduated from Temple High School in 1960. He married Margaret Pechal on May 5, 1971, in Temple. He worked for Santa Fe Hospital in Temple. He was a member of the Central Texas Sportsman Club, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly No. 1138, SPJST Lodge No. 47, the Boys Scouts of America Troop No. 152 and St. Mary Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Thomas Leroy Gibson and Daniel William Gibson, both of Temple; a daughter, Laura Christine Aylor of Alabama; a brother, William T. Gibson of Rockport; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.