Private burial for the Rev. Hubert Lee Austin, 91, of Temple will be Tuesday.
Mr. Austin died Wednesday, Feb. 17.
He was born April 27, 1929, in New Hope to Lola Ellis and Gilbert Wayne Austin. He attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. He graduated from Southwestern Theological Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth. He served in the military and was active duty overseas. He was a retired minister. He had pastored at First United Methodist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann “Jan” Austin: a son, Larry; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Mickey Austin of Denver; a daughter, Renee Campbell of Boerne; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.