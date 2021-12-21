Deborah Sue Parker
Deborah Sue Parker (Debbie) died on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home.
Deborah Sue Parker was born on October 6, 1952, to Pearl Christine Brock and Anthony William Parker, Sr., in Americus, GA. She graduated Pike High School in Georgia and furthered her education as a Registered Nurse. She was a profoundly intelligent nurse who served in high trauma areas such as cardiac care and the emergency room. She advocated for patients and worked hard to solve complex problems for their benefit. She worked faithfully until her own health prohibited her from continuing to care for them.
Deborah was the family caregiver. Her heart’s passion was to serve others through her amazing cooking and baking, fun trips, and giving gifts. She loved encouraging the family and made Christmas an especially wonderful time for each of them. She loved her nieces and nephews like they were her own children.
She loved all animals, especially those who were abandoned and needed her. In her spare time she enjoyed reading her professional magazines, visiting with family, and making trips to the beach.
Last October, she moved to Texas where she grew a stronger relationship with her niece and brother. She spent the last year and a half being loved on by her “Texas” family.
Her greatest quality that will be missed was seeing the best in everyone.
She was a member of the Lord’s Church in Winter Haven, FL.
Deborah is preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Christine and sister, Glynda Sepulvado Parker.
Survivors include her father, Anthony William Parker Sr.; one brother, Anthony William Parker Jr.; two sisters, Christy Jaleel (M.A. Jaleel) of Peachtree City, GA, and Bonnie Parks of Florida; along with eight nieces and nephews; and one dog, Brenna.
A special thank you to a niece who loved her without measure, and she loved selflessly, Melissa Parker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
