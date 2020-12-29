Evelyn Green
Evelyn Green, 94, of Cyclone, died Saturday, December 26, 2020. Visitation and rosary will be held at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud on Wednesday, December 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held privately on Thursday, December 31. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held later in 2021.
Mrs. Green was born in rural Bell County November 11, 1926, to Alois (AC) and Annie Kleypas Beach. She attended Westphalia School and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1944. She attended Draughon Business College in Dallas and worked at McCloskey General Hospital until its closure in April 1946. She worked in Civil Service at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. during World War II, and taught school at Content Public School for one year.
She married Randolph Green on May 20, 1947, at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. They farmed and ranched in the Cyclone area, and she served as secretary and bookkeeper for her husband’s home building business for 40 years; together they built 125 custom homes around Central Texas. Following membership at Church of the Visitation in her youth, she was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Randolph and Evelyn celebrated the 70th anniversary of their marriage in the spring of 2017, surrounded by many of their children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Green was a devoted mother and homemaker as well as a servant of the church and community throughout her life. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Altar Society at St. Joseph’s Parish, Cyclone, and served as its president numerous times. She taught religious education to countless St. Joseph’s youth over the years, directed St. Joseph’s Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) program, served as Commission Chair for the Catholic Deanery of Temple, and acted in countless other committee and volunteer roles at St. Joseph’s. In 2007, the Catholic Diocese of Austin honored Mr. and Mrs. Green with the Lumen Gentium Award for exemplary stewardship, leadership, and ministry to the Church.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband; four infant children; her parents; two sisters, Beatrice Arnold and Rose Irvin; six brothers, Alan, Dennis, Jerome, Gerald, Leon, and Arthur; and a beloved son-in-law, Rusty Osborne. Surviving her are six daughters, Margaret Hejny (Don) of Johnson City, Marian Chervenka (Rod) of Austin, Cecilia Green Osborne of Austin, Barbara Nye of Maleny, Australia, Anita Skinner (Kent) of Monticello, Arkansas, and Joan Vanicek (Brian) of Temple; five sons, Richard of Plantersville, Thomas (Fran) of Arlington, Michael (Martha) of Graham, Robert (Luci) of Riverside, California, and James (Jodie) of Dallas; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Geraldine Voigt of Belton, Bernadette Zomnir of Fort Worth, and Kathryn Weber of San Marcos; two brothers, Terrance (Beverly) of Corpus Christi and David (Sydney) of La Porte; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Six of Mrs. Green’s grandsons are to serve her as pallbearers: Kelly Green of Austin, Lincoln Green of Houston, Matthew Green of Arlington, Woodley Nye of Australia (honorary), Samuel Vanicek of Katy, Christopher Green of Dallas, and son James Green of Dallas. Services entrusted to Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery Association or Amedisys Hospice Care.
Paid Obituary