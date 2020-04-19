Hagan Jones, 20, formerly of Belton, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in College Station. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Moffat Cemetery with Brian Givens, pastor of First Baptist Church in Rusk and former Youth Minister at Lakeview Baptist Church, Belton, officiating.
Hagan Joe Jones was born July 12, 1999, in Amarillo to David and Sandy Jones. He attended Belton High School where he was a tenor drumline section leader for the Belton Marching 100. Hagan was a graduate of Resolution Ranch Academy in Cameron in December, 2016. Following graduation, he attended Blinn College and later began working for Messina Hof Winery in Bryan.
Hagan enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as making and listening to music. He also enjoyed outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. He loved animals of all types, especially his dog Tater. Hagan was also a believer in Jesus Christ and asked Him into his heart when he was 8 years old. We know that because of this, Hagan is peacefully resting in heaven where there are no tears, pain, or suffering.
He was preceded in death by his “Papa,” Louis Jones in 2009, his uncle Carl Jones in 2010, and great-uncle Gene Harrison in 2005.
Survivors include his parents David and Sandy Jones of Belton; brothers Charlie Jones and Gentry Jones of Belton; Grandparents Mike and Jerilynn Millican of Brownwood; Phil and Susan Hudson of Dumas; and Jodie Harrison of Amarillo. Uncles and aunts include Gavin and Jessica Staples of Weatherford, Eric and Jennifer Appel of Sugar Land, and Solomon and Randy Diaz of Amarillo, Anthony and Barbara Weeks of Bartlesville, OK, Rusty and Mandy Woodson of Sulphur Springs, Dusty Woodson of Sulphur Springs and Bronc Finch of Stillwater, OK. Hagan loved his cousins and leaves behind Auburn and Sydney Staples and Lauren and Connor Appel and numerous other extended family.
Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the family will be holding a memorial/celebration of life service at a later date for friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resolution Ranch Academy.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.