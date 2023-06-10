Services for Gilbert James Lefner, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Lefner died Thursday, June 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Jarrell to Jacob and Marcella Vrabel Lefner. He graduated from Jarrell High School. Hhe worked for American Desk for almost 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple, and the KJT Society. He married Martha Cepcar on Oct. 10, 1964, in Granger.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Mike Lefner and James Lefner; a sister, Alice Simek; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation and a rosary will be 10 a.m. at the funeral home.