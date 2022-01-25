Services with military honors for Ted Donald Wilkinson Jr., 70, of Victoria will be 10 a.m. today at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wilkinson died Wednesday, Jan. 19, at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1951, to Ted and Marjorie Wilkinson in San Antonio. He graduated from high school. He enlisted into the Army as a heavy vehicle driver. He later worked for his father’s dealership, Wilkinson Chevrolet in Victoria.
Survivors include his stepmother, Lisa B. Wilkinson of Victoria; a brother, Alan Wilkinson of Victoria; and a sister, Susan Duke of Chatanooga, Tenn.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.