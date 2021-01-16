Services for Patricia Ann “Pat” Sodek Gunn, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Cross Church on Birdcreek in Temple with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw and the Rev. Tim Chaplin officiating.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Gunn died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 15, 1938, in Alice to William George and Elsie Olga Novosad Sodek. She graduated from Temple High School in 1956. She married Lawrence Gunn in 1957. She was a dental assistant and credit consultant. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church, Temple Bible Church and Cross Church on Birdcreek. She also was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 87.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Mark Gunn of Temple; a daughter, Karen Newman of Temple; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Dr., Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.