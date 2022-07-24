No services are planned for Debbie Retzlaff, 69, of Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Debbie Retzlaff, 69, of Temple.
Mrs. Retzlaff died Monday, July 18, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 22, 1952, in Temple to Jim and Geraldine Moon McMillan. She owned a day care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Retzlaff; and a stepson, Todd Retzlaff.
Survivors include a son, Russell “Rusty” Bohannon of Dallas; a stepson, Terry Joe Alexander of Gatesville; a brother, Ernie McMillan; a sister, Connie Bales; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.