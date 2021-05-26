CAMERON — Services for Monica Sue Taylor, 46, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Friday in Oak Hill Cemetery in Bastrop County.
Ms. Taylor died Tuesday, May 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 4, 1974, in Houston to Robert Gary and Linda Lou Billingsley Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Miller of Cameron; two sons, Robert Wayne Miller and Bennie Andrew Miller, both of Cameron; her mother of Cameron; a brother, Robert Gary Taylor II of San Antonio; four sisters, Gloria Diane Woodall of Pflugerville, Tanya Sasko of Burnet, and Michelle Taylor and Amanda Pollard, both of Cameron; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.