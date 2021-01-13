Services for Vernon Lee Jones, 70, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Life with Christ Church in Temple with the Rev. Larry Watkins and the Rev. Dominic Davis officiating.
Mr. Jones died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 15, 1950, to Marvin Sr. and Elzenia Satterwhite Jones in San Angelo. He attended Dunbar Meredith High School in Temple. He was a member of Word of Faith Ministry. He worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple for 12 years, for Rockwool Industries and for the railroad for three years.
Survivors include a son, Vernon Otis Jones of Chesapeake, Va.; a daughter, Vernell Kiser of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.