Funeral Services for Mr. James A. (Jim) Hankins will be held on Wednesday, April 13, at 10:00 AM at Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
James A. (Jim) Hankins, age 87, of Harker Heights, Texas passed away peacefully at home with his family on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Jim was born in Roswell, New Mexico on January 7, 1935. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1954. While in high school he was active in ROTC and continued while at New Mexico A&M University. Jim graduated from New Mexico A&M University with a degree in Agriculture. He was also stationed in Korea; Fort Bragg, NC; Myrtle Beach AFB, SC; Fort Benning, GA; Dallas; Fort Sam Houston, TX; Germany; and retired at FT Hood. Jim married Mary Carolyn Merritt in Myrtle Beach, SC on August 18, 1963.
After retiring from the military, he had a successful career as a Regional Salesman for ChemRex, a Construction Chemical Company. His territory included Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mexico.
Jim was awarded Salesman of the Year multiple times during his 17 year career with them. He was well respected as a problem solver for his customers.
Finally, after retiring from ChemRex in 2000, he was able to ranch full time. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He owned a ranch in Lampasas County. He worked to improve the grass, planting Bedol. Jim also raised Boer Goats and Black Baldy Cattle. Jim believed in taking care of his family, troops and later his customers. He had a strong work ethic and believed in honest dealings with all. Jim was a member of the Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn; son, Kelly and wife Dr. Elizabeth Mattson; daughter, Dr. Linda Hankins; grandchildren Clayton and Erin Hankins; his sister Dorothy Schultz; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Noble and Debbie Hankins and brothers Bob and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or the Army Emergency Relief Fund 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161,13th Floor, Arlington, VA 22202.
There will be a Visitation on April 12th from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with Full Military Honors, will follow the Funeral Service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Hankins family.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the Arrangements.