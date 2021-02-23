CAMERON — Services for Billie Webb Holloway, 88, of Rogers will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mrs. Holloway died Feb. 16 at her residence.
She was born June 21, 1932, in Jones County, Miss., to Houston Webster and I.V. Windham Cooley. She married Billy Lee Holloway. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 15.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Holloway of Temple and Jimmy Holloway of Alvardo; a daughter, Judy Rice of Rogers; two sisters, Joan Thompson and Sheryl Craven, both of Laurel, Miss.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.