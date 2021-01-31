CAMERON — Services for Martha Elena Ramos, 53, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Ramos died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 29, 1967, in Mexico to Lucio Alvarez Amaya and Magdalena Robles Avila. She married Francisco Ramos. She was a homemaker. She also worked for Cameron ISD. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Uriel Ramos of Giddings, Fernando Ramos of Cameron and Alfredo Ramos of Fayetteville, N.C.; a daughter, Lucero Ramos of Round Rock; four brothers, Humberto Alvarez and Jorge Luis Alvarez, both of Mexico, Jaime Alvarez of Atlanta and Josue Alvarez of Georgetown; four sisters, Sofia Alvarez and Elida Alvarez, both of Mexico, Arcelia Martinez of Cameron and Patricia Alvarez of the Dominican Republic; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.