Services for Reba Ruth Jones Rinn, 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Academy in Little River-Academy.
Burial will be in Great House Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Ms. Rinn died Thursday, July 15, at her residence.
She was born March 2, 1935, to Vallie Lea Stranger and James Edward Jones Sr. She was a member of 15th Street Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Michael Rinn of Cameron; a daughter, Jill Robbins of Holland; a sister, Francis M. Ash of Belton; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.