Services for Dimas Salazar Martinez, 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Dimas’ family and friends officiating.
Mr. Martinez died Friday, Aug. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 26, 1956, to Rufino and Petra Salazar Martinez.
His family moved to Temple when he was a child, and he graduated from high school in Seaton.
Survivors include a brother, Raymond Martinez Sr. of Temple; and two sisters, Sally Sheehan of Temple and Alicia Jimenez of Jarrell.