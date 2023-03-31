Services with military honors for Kenneth “Ken” Wilkinson, 93, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Henderson officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Wilkinson died Sunday, March 5, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Dallas to Lee Allen and Hazel Mae Faulkner Wilkinson. He served in the Air Force from 1948 to1952 as a radio engineer. He was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. He worked for Texas Instruments in Temple, including as a supervisor for 30 years, until his retirement in 1986.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna Wilkinson; a son, Kenneth Lee Wilkinson of San Antonio; a daughter, Mary Ellen Wilkinson McFarland of Dallas; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Stirman of Belton and Tammy Mathis of Fort Worth; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Temple, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Worriers or any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.