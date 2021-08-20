Lizzie Bonita Taylor
Lizzie Bonita Taylor of Cameron, Texas went to be with the Lord, August 14, 2021. Celebration of Life services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with Pastor M.T. Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be Saturday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Miss Lizzie Bonita Taylor was born March 24, 1960 in Cameron, Texas. She was a Honor Society Student and graduate of C H Yoe High Class of ’78. She traveled 38 years for Walmart/Sam’s Club as Store Planning Field Operations Manager. She was a trustee of True Love Fellowship Center in Cameron, Texas.
She is survived by her sister, Esther Williams, niece, Taylor Williams and great niece Aniya Grace, as well as a host of close family and friends.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
