BELTON — Services for Tim “Catfish Kelley” Kelley, 60, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Kelley died Thursday, March 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 26, 1959, in Temple to Glenn and Billie Lucille Butler Kelley. He attended Belton High School. He worked in ranching and construction. He was a Christian.
Survivors include two sons, Kendall Kelley of Belton and Shawn Kelley of Moody; his mother; a brother, Mike Kelley; three sisters, Glenda Herring, Diane Mitchum and Becky Larocque; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.is in charge of arrangements.