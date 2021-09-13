ROCKDALE — Services for Otto “Tutor” Doss, 92, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Doss died Sunday, Sept. 12, at a Taylor nursing home.
He was born March 13, 1929, in Milam County to Harry H. and Irma M. Timmerman Doss. He lived most of his life in Rockdale. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1947 to 1951. He married Emma Jean Hilliard on Aug. 30, 1952, in Rockdale. He worked for Alcoa for 37 years and retired from the production department in 1989. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and Rockdale VFW Post No. 6525.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 8, 2021.
Survivors include a son, Jamie Doss of Rockdale; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 308. Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be noon Wednesday at the funeral home.