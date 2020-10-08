ROCKDALE — Services for Shirley Ann Alexander, 64, of Rockdale will be 11:30 a.m. today in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with Chaplin Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mrs. Alexander died Sunday, Oct. 4, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born July 21, 1956, in San Diego, Calif., to Homer Lee Deboard and Fannie Esther Winstead. She married Jimmy Alexander on March 19, 1975, in Houston. She worked for Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Brian Alexander; a daughter, Shana Davenport; a brother, Don Hall Jr. of Fairfield; four sisters, Karen Smith of Roanoke, Debra Gersbach and Sherry Bell, both of Burleson, and Donna McGee of Fairfield; a half-brother, John DeBoard of Goose Creek, S.C.; her mother; her stepfather, Don “Daddy” Hall Sr.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.