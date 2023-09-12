Services for Shirley Ruth Brock, 87 of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Maddie Rarick officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Brock died Thursday, Sept. 7.
She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Moody to Odell and Opal Dickenson Brumbelow. She graduated from Temple High School in 1954. She married Kenneth Joe Brock on June 30, 1952, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2014. She worked for J.M. Dyer for 29 years, and Cochran Blair and Potts for 30 years. She was a member of ABWA for 30 years, Altrusa for 32 years, Belton Chamber of Commerce and was Beltonian of the Year.
Survivors include a son, Michael Brock of Boynton Beach, Fla; a daughter, Pamela Baron of Temple; a sister, Evelyn LaDean Thompson of San Angelo; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.