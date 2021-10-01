Services for Eudell Harmond Davidson, 89, of Copperas Cove will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Davidson died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1932, in Stanaford, W.Va., to Roy Davidson and Nellie Sharp. After graduating from college he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam War veteran. His military awards include three bronze service stars. He was captured and was a POW for three years. He married Jeanine Menier. He moved to Copperas Cove in 1969. He worked as a plumber and started Dave Plumbing in Copperas Cove.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivor include two sons, Roger Gary Davidson and Alan Dave Davidson; and four grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.